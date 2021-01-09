See All General Dentists in Westland, MI
Dr. Shawn Morris, DDS

Dentistry
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Shawn Morris, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Westland, MI. 

Dr. Morris works at Simmons, Daniel D DDS in Westland, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Morris Shawn DDS
    32363 Ann Arbor Trl, Westland, MI 48185 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 666-0607
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Guardian
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 09, 2021
    I have been a patient of Dr. Morris for a number of years. He has taken very good care of my teeth. His office staff, including the hygienists, are all extremely professional, as is the administrative staff.
    — Jan 09, 2021
    About Dr. Shawn Morris, DDS

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1457469942
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shawn Morris, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Morris has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Morris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Morris works at Simmons, Daniel D DDS in Westland, MI. View the full address on Dr. Morris’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Morris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morris.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

