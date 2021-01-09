Dr. Shawn Morris, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shawn Morris, DDS
Dr. Shawn Morris, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Westland, MI.
Morris Shawn DDS32363 Ann Arbor Trl, Westland, MI 48185 Directions (734) 666-0607
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
I have been a patient of Dr. Morris for a number of years. He has taken very good care of my teeth. His office staff, including the hygienists, are all extremely professional, as is the administrative staff.
- Dentistry
- English
Dr. Morris has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morris accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Morris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morris.
