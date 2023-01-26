Overview of Dr. Shawn Morrow, DO

Dr. Shawn Morrow, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi St. Francis and Wesley Medical Center.



Dr. Morrow works at Kansas Orthopaedic Center - West Village in Wichita, KS with other offices in Garden City, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair, Ankle Fracture, Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.