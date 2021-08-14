See All Podiatrists in Coral Springs, FL
Dr. Shawn Norris, DPM

Podiatry
3.7 (15)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Shawn Norris, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Delray Medical Center and HCA Florida Northwest Hospital.

Dr. Norris works at Certified Foot And Ankle Specialists, LLC in Coral Springs, FL with other offices in Coconut Creek, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Certified Foot and Ankle Specialists
    817 Coral Ridge Dr, Coral Springs, FL 33071 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 753-3030
  2. 2
    Coconut Creek Office
    4879 Coconut Creek Pkwy, Coconut Creek, FL 33063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 979-0505

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bethesda Hospital East
  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital
  • Delray Medical Center
  • HCA Florida Northwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot Sprain
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Sprain
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Plantar Fasciitis

Treatment frequency



Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Midfoot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Toe Chevron Icon
Chronic Non-Healing Wounds Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Nail Care Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Wound and-or Ulcer Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Care District of Palm Beach County
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Sunshine Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Aug 14, 2021
    Dr. Norris actually spoke with my husband and also listened to his issues. The problem in his foot and ankles are solved and if they ever come up again (arthritis does not go away!) we will go back, but it's been quite some time now and all is still good. The office staff is extremely helpful and everyone is very pleasant. I can't thank Dr. Norris enough as no one likes to see anyone in pain.
    Photo: Dr. Shawn Norris, DPM
    About Dr. Shawn Norris, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1770816860
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Jessie Brown VA Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Hawaii At Hilo
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shawn Norris, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Norris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Norris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Norris has seen patients for Foot Sprain, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Norris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Norris. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Norris.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Norris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Norris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

