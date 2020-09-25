Overview of Dr. Shawn Palmer, MD

Dr. Shawn Palmer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Folsom, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Palmer works at Shawn L Palmer, MD in Folsom, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Foreign Body Removal from Eye and Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.