Dr. Shawn Palmer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shawn Palmer, MD
Overview of Dr. Shawn Palmer, MD
Dr. Shawn Palmer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Folsom, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Palmer works at
Dr. Palmer's Office Locations
-
1
Shawn Palmer M.d. Inc.2160 E Bidwell St, Folsom, CA 95630 Directions (916) 983-9823
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Palmer?
I'm not surprised that Dr. Palmer gets such high marks and glowing reviews. He saved my vision and I'm very grateful for his care. I have a genetic eye problem that would have made me blind ultimately. He's patient, humble, listens well, and knows his stuff.
About Dr. Shawn Palmer, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English, French
- 1700801016
Education & Certifications
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Palmer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Palmer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Palmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Palmer works at
Dr. Palmer has seen patients for Foreign Body Removal from Eye and Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Palmer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Palmer speaks French.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Palmer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palmer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Palmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Palmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.