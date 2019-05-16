Overview

Dr. Shawn Peterson, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Peterson works at Jefferson Rehab Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.