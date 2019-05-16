Dr. Shawn Peterson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peterson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shawn Peterson, DO
Dr. Shawn Peterson, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Peterson works at
Jefferson Rehab Associates25 S 9th St Fl 1, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Fortified Provider Network
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid of New Jersey
- One Net
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Peterson is an amazing doctor. He is kind, understanding and knowledgeable. He will explain things thoroughly and answer every question you have. I always feel comfortable going to him and never worry when I know I have an upcoming appointment.
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 11 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1508126806
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Delaware County Memorial Hospital
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Dr. Peterson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peterson accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peterson works at
89 patients have reviewed Dr. Peterson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peterson.
