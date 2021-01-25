Dr. Shawn Price, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Price is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shawn Price, MD
Overview of Dr. Shawn Price, MD
Dr. Shawn Price, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY.
Dr. Price works at
Dr. Price's Office Locations
-
1
Aptiva Health LLC3615 Newburg Rd, Louisville, KY 40218 Directions (502) 583-1011
-
2
West Port Chiropractic9407 Westport Rd Ste 110, Louisville, KY 40241 Directions (502) 916-6163
-
3
Norton Cancer Institute676 S Floyd St Ste 200, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 629-4440
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville
- Baptist Health Louisville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- MDwise
- Medicaid of Kentucky
- Passport Health Plan
- Preferred Health Systems
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- United Teacher Associates Insurance Company
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Price?
He is wonder And staff are too!
About Dr. Shawn Price, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1902023278
Education & Certifications
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Price has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Price accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Price has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Price works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Price. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Price.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Price, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Price appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.