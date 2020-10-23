Overview of Dr. Shawn Ramsey, DO

Dr. Shawn Ramsey, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Capital Hospital.



Dr. Ramsey works at HCA Florida Capital Women's Health - Capital Circle NE in Tallahassee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Chronic Pelvic Pain and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.