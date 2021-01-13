Overview of Dr. Shawn Riley, MD

Dr. Shawn Riley, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center.



Dr. Riley works at Specialty Eye Care of the Carolinas PC in Myrtle Beach, SC with other offices in Supply, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract, Foreign Body Removal from Eye and Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.