Dr. Riley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shawn Riley, MD
Overview of Dr. Shawn Riley, MD
Dr. Shawn Riley, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center.
Dr. Riley's Office Locations
Specialty Eye Care of the Carolinas PC1115 48th Ave N Ste 121, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 Directions (843) 449-6478
- 2 14 Doctors Cir Ste 4, Supply, NC 28462 Directions (910) 754-5434
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr Riley for over 25 years. He is by far the most thorough, knowledgeable and caring doctor I have ever been to. Being diagnosed the glaucoma at age 42 was depressing and I could only imagine that by the time I turned 60 I would be in really bad shape. Dr Riley has taken very good care of me over the years and my vision is not declined with my age as I expected. He stays on top of new procedures and is conservative in his approach to new studies. I have moved 100 miles from where I was 15 years ago and continue to see him on a regular basis. He is the best and I couldn't be happier with anyone else!
About Dr. Shawn Riley, MD
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1003873894
Education & Certifications
- RUSH UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Riley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Riley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Riley has seen patients for Cataract, Foreign Body Removal from Eye and Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Riley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Riley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Riley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Riley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Riley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.