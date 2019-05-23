Overview

Dr. Shawn Ruth, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Greenville, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine (COM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and Spectrum Health United Hospital.



Dr. Ruth works at Spectrum Health United Hospital Internal Medicine, Pediatrics & Specialty Clinic in Greenville, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.