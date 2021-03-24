See All Dermatologists in Leawood, KS
Dr. Shawn Sabin, MD

Dermatology
4.8 (293)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Shawn Sabin, MD is a Dermatologist in Leawood, KS. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine, Houston, Texas.

Dr. Sabin works at U.S. Dermatology Partners Leawood in Leawood, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Candidiasis of Skin and Nails and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Leawood Office
    11550 Granada St, Leawood, KS 66211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 451-7546
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Boil
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Impetigo
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Shingles
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 293 ratings
    Patient Ratings (293)
    5 Star
    (271)
    4 Star
    (8)
    3 Star
    (5)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Mar 24, 2021
    I would recommend Dr. Sabin to anyone. She is thorough , caring ,and prompt.
    Charles Savell — Mar 24, 2021
    About Dr. Shawn Sabin, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1427002575
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Univ Iowa Hosps & Clinics, Dermatology Good Samaritan Reg Med Ctr, Internal Medicine
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Baylor College Of Medicine, Houston, Texas
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shawn Sabin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sabin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sabin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sabin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sabin works at U.S. Dermatology Partners Leawood in Leawood, KS. View the full address on Dr. Sabin’s profile.

    Dr. Sabin has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Candidiasis of Skin and Nails and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sabin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    293 patients have reviewed Dr. Sabin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sabin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sabin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sabin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

