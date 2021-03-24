Dr. Shawn Sabin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sabin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shawn Sabin, MD
Dr. Shawn Sabin, MD is a Dermatologist in Leawood, KS. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine, Houston, Texas.
Leawood Office11550 Granada St, Leawood, KS 66211 Directions (913) 451-7546Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I would recommend Dr. Sabin to anyone. She is thorough , caring ,and prompt.
- Dermatology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- Univ Iowa Hosps & Clinics, Dermatology Good Samaritan Reg Med Ctr, Internal Medicine
- Baylor College Of Medicine, Houston, Texas
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Sabin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sabin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sabin has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Candidiasis of Skin and Nails and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sabin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
