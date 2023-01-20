Overview of Dr. Shawn Sahota, MD

Dr. Shawn Sahota, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbia, MO.



Dr. Sahota works at Columbia Orthopaedic Group in Columbia, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.