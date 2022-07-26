Overview of Dr. Shawn Schlinke, MD

Dr. Shawn Schlinke, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Edmond, OK. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City and OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center.



Dr. Schlinke works at Mercy Clinic Santa Fe in Edmond, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.