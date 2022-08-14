Overview of Dr. Shawn Sills, MD

Dr. Shawn Sills, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Medford, OR. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Asante Ashland Community Hospital, Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center, Asante Three Rivers Medical Center, Fairchild Medical Center, Providence Medford Medical Center and Sky Lakes Medical Center.



Dr. Sills works at Touchstone Interventional Pain Center in Medford, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Postherpetic Neuralgia, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.