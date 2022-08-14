See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Medford, OR
Dr. Shawn Sills, MD

Pain Medicine
2.6 (52)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Shawn Sills, MD

Dr. Shawn Sills, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Medford, OR. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Asante Ashland Community Hospital, Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center, Asante Three Rivers Medical Center, Fairchild Medical Center, Providence Medford Medical Center and Sky Lakes Medical Center.

Dr. Sills works at Touchstone Interventional Pain Center in Medford, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Postherpetic Neuralgia, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sills' Office Locations

    Touchstone Interventional Pain Center
    2925 Siskiyou Blvd, Medford, OR 97504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 773-1435

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Asante Ashland Community Hospital
  • Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center
  • Asante Three Rivers Medical Center
  • Fairchild Medical Center
  • Providence Medford Medical Center
  • Sky Lakes Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • inHealth
    • LifeWise
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Moda Health
    • ODS Health Plan
    • Oregon Health Plan
    • PacificSource
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 52 ratings
    Patient Ratings (52)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (30)
    Aug 14, 2022
    I’ve been seeing Dr. Sills and his team for the past 6.5 years for pain in my lower back, hips, shoulder, and now up in my neck. And all I can say is they are an amazing team. When I initially came to this team, I was barely able to walk around without excruciating pain, sleep disturbances etc. and over the years they have constructed treatment that has allowed me to raise twin daughters and see them graduate high school, do more physically in the community to help those deal with addiction as well as mental health issues from underlying trauma through completing my Associates Degree and continuing on with my Bachelors. These providers show compassion and concern for their patients and help find alternative pain relief options instead of turning to narcotics for pain. I and my family couldn’t be more grateful for that. Dr Sills and his staff have been a huge blessing.
    Jennifer Burke — Aug 14, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Shawn Sills, MD
    About Dr. Shawn Sills, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • 1245239375
    Education & Certifications

    • Loma Linda Med Ctr
    • OHSU
    • Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
    • Addiction Medicine and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shawn Sills, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sills is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sills has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sills has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sills works at Touchstone Interventional Pain Center in Medford, OR. View the full address on Dr. Sills’s profile.

    Dr. Sills has seen patients for Postherpetic Neuralgia, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sills on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    52 patients have reviewed Dr. Sills. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sills.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sills, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sills appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

