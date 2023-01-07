Dr. Shawn Stachler, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stachler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shawn Stachler, DO
Overview of Dr. Shawn Stachler, DO
Dr. Shawn Stachler, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cookeville, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cookeville Regional Medical Center and Cumberland Medical Center.
Dr. Stachler works at
Dr. Stachler's Office Locations
-
1
Upper Cumberland Orthopedic Surgery105 S Willow Ave, Cookeville, TN 38501 Directions (765) 414-5079
-
2
Cookeville Regional Medical Center Inpatient Rehabilitation Center1 Medical Center Blvd, Cookeville, TN 38501 Directions (931) 783-4107
-
3
Tennessee Orthopaedic Clinics A Division of Toa35 Taylor Ave, Crossville, TN 38555 Directions (931) 253-1973Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cookeville Regional Medical Center
- Cumberland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Tennessee
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stachler?
TKR this week Jan.,4th.2023. Best surgeon and ortho doctor I have ever had. I am so pleased with my results. He is very caring, kind and knows what is best for his patients... Thank you Dr Stachler for giving me my life back to walk not in pain.
About Dr. Shawn Stachler, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 10 years of experience
- English, German
- 1831430818
Education & Certifications
- Franciscan Health System
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Purdue University / Main Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stachler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stachler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stachler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stachler works at
Dr. Stachler has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Broken Arm and Bursitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stachler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Stachler speaks German.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Stachler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stachler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stachler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stachler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.