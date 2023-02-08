Dr. Shawn Stevens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stevens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shawn Stevens, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Neurotology, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Arizona Otolaryngology Consultants PC2222 E Highland Ave Ste 204, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 264-4834
DMG - CRS Psychology3141 N 3rd Ave Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Directions (602) 914-1520
Howard H. Ginsburg MD PC222 W Thomas Rd Ste 307, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Directions (602) 406-8811
St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center350 W Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Directions (602) 406-8811MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
After four years of research and visits with several Neuro Otolaryngology doctors regarding a cochlear implant, my choice was the best for me, Dr Shawn Stevens at Barrow Neurological Institute. I am 100% satisfied. Dr Steven's surgical team was exceptional. Dr Stevens has the best professional skills and is a superb communicator. My rating- 10+
- Neurotology
- 7 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Neurotology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Stevens has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stevens accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stevens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stevens has seen patients for Otitis Media, Tinnitus and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stevens on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Stevens. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stevens.
