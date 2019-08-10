Overview

Dr. Shawn Stussy, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Wake Village, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with Christus Saint Michael Health System and Wadley Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Stussy works at Family Medical Group in Wake Village, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.