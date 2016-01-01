Overview of Dr. Shawn Tai, MD

Dr. Shawn Tai, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Athens, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with UT Health Athens, UT Health North Campus Tyler and UT Health Tyler.



Dr. Tai works at Athens Hematology Oncology in Athens, TX with other offices in Tuscaloosa, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Neutropenia and Cervical Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.