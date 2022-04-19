Overview of Dr. Shawn Thomas, DO

Dr. Shawn Thomas, DO is an Urology Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL.



Dr. Thomas works at UF Health Urology at Halifax Health in Daytona Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.