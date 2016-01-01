Dr. Shawn Thompson, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thompson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shawn Thompson, DDS
Dr. Shawn Thompson, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Dentistry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine.
Toledo Family Dental Care5951 Heatherdowns Blvd Ste 1, Toledo, OH 43614 Directions (419) 314-6048Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Insurance Accepted
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Dentistry
- 27 years of experience
- English
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
