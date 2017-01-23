Dr. Shawn Todd, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Todd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shawn Todd, DO
Dr. Shawn Todd, DO is an Urology Specialist in Lufkin, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from The University of North Texas Health Science Center and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health - Memorial Hospital - Livingston, TX and Woodland Heights Medical Center.
Texas Urological Clinic1704 E DENMAN AVE, Lufkin, TX 75901 Directions (936) 899-7070
- St. Luke's Health - Memorial Hospital - Livingston, TX
- Woodland Heights Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
He has an easy manner. He is informative without overwhelming the patient. He is both quick and efficient with evasive procedures. I am grateful that he is able to make a very uncomfortable situation almost painless.
- The University of North Texas Health Science Center
- Stephen F. Austin State University
Dr. Todd has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Todd accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Todd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Todd has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Incontinence and Painful Urination (Dysuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Todd on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Todd. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Todd.
