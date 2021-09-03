Overview

Dr. Shawn Tsuda, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from John A Burns School of Medicine - University of Hawaii and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center, North Vista Hospital and University Medical Center.



Dr. Tsuda works at MIVIP Medical Group in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Sleeve Gastrectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.