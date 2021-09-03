See All General Surgeons in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Shawn Tsuda, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Shawn Tsuda, MD

General Surgery
4.2 (28)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Shawn Tsuda, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from John A Burns School of Medicine - University of Hawaii and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center, North Vista Hospital and University Medical Center.

Dr. Tsuda works at MIVIP Medical Group in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Sleeve Gastrectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    MIVIP Medical Group
    5950 S Durango Dr Ste 105, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 368-1487

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
  • Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center
  • North Vista Hospital
  • University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
Hiatal Hernia
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
Hiatal Hernia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominal Surgery Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Appendectomy Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colon Surgery Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Anti-Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Cholecystectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Diaphragmatic or Paraesophageal Hernia Repair With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Minimally Invasive Surgery Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Surgery, Robotic Assisted Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Caremore Medical Group
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Tsuda?

    Sep 03, 2021
    Dr. Tsuda takes time to listen to his patients and personally follows up to ensure that everything is going ok after surgery. He helped me feel comfortable when I was very anxious.
    NicholeB — Sep 03, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Shawn Tsuda, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Shawn Tsuda, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Tsuda to family and friends

    Dr. Tsuda's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Tsuda

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Shawn Tsuda, MD.

    About Dr. Shawn Tsuda, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1407988389
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center - Harvard Medical School
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • John A Burns School of Medicine - University of Hawaii
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shawn Tsuda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tsuda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tsuda has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tsuda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tsuda works at MIVIP Medical Group in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Tsuda’s profile.

    Dr. Tsuda has seen patients for Sleeve Gastrectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tsuda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Tsuda. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tsuda.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tsuda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tsuda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Shawn Tsuda, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.