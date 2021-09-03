Dr. Shawn Tsuda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tsuda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shawn Tsuda, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shawn Tsuda, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from John A Burns School of Medicine - University of Hawaii and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center, North Vista Hospital and University Medical Center.
Dr. Tsuda works at
Locations
MIVIP Medical Group5950 S Durango Dr Ste 105, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Directions (888) 368-1487
Hospital Affiliations
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center
- North Vista Hospital
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Caremore Medical Group
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tsuda takes time to listen to his patients and personally follows up to ensure that everything is going ok after surgery. He helped me feel comfortable when I was very anxious.
About Dr. Shawn Tsuda, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1407988389
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center - Harvard Medical School
- University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
- University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
- John A Burns School of Medicine - University of Hawaii
