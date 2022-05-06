Overview

Dr. Shawn Young, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Denver, CO. They completed their fellowship with John Wayne Cancer Institute



Dr. Young works at SurgOne, P.C. in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.