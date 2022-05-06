Dr. Shawn Young, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Young is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shawn Young, MD
Overview
Dr. Shawn Young, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Denver, CO. They completed their fellowship with John Wayne Cancer Institute
Dr. Young works at
Locations
-
1
SurgOne, P.C.1825 N MARION ST, Denver, CO 80218 Directions (303) 963-0166
-
2
SurgONE1601 E 19th Ave Ste 5500, Denver, CO 80218 Directions (303) 276-7738Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 4:30pmSunday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
They absolutely worked with my busy travel life to schedule a consult and a surgery in one week.
About Dr. Shawn Young, MD
- Surgical Oncology
- English
- 1437209822
Education & Certifications
- John Wayne Cancer Institute
- Michigan State University - Grand Rapids|Michigan State University-Grand Rapids
Dr. Young works at
