Overview

Dr. Shawn Zeltwanger, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Saint Joseph, MO.



Dr. Zeltwanger works at Heartland Reg Med Ctr Anesthsia in Saint Joseph, MO with other offices in Albany, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.