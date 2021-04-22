Dr. Shawn Zeltwanger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zeltwanger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shawn Zeltwanger, MD
Overview
Dr. Shawn Zeltwanger, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Saint Joseph, MO.
Locations
1
Mosaic Life Care at St. Joseph - Anesthesia5325 Faraon St, Saint Joseph, MO 64506 Directions (816) 271-6350
2
Mosaic Pain Management - Albany705 N College St, Albany, MO 64402 Directions (816) 271-6518
3
Mosaic Life Care at St. Joseph - Pain Management802 N Riverside Rd Ste 100, Saint Joseph, MO 64507 Directions (816) 271-6518
Hospital Affiliations
- Mosaic Life Care At Saint Joseph
- Mosaic Medical Center - Albany
- Mosaic Medical Center Maryville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very good dr. Has my pain under control.
About Dr. Shawn Zeltwanger, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
