Dr. Boyle has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shawna Boyle, MD
Overview of Dr. Shawna Boyle, MD
Dr. Shawna Boyle, MD is an Urology Specialist in Wilmington, NC.
Dr. Boyle works at
Dr. Boyle's Office Locations
Wilmington Health - Wilmington - 1202 Medical Center1202 Medical Center Dr, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (833) 922-8800Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Boyle?
Dr Boyle is a very very knowledgeable Doctor. She will save your life !
About Dr. Shawna Boyle, MD
- Urology
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- Urology
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
- Bellevue Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boyle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boyle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Boyle has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Stones and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boyle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Boyle. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boyle.
