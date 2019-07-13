Dr. Cutting has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shawna Cutting, MD
Overview of Dr. Shawna Cutting, MD
Dr. Shawna Cutting, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Providence, RI. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital.
Dr. Cutting's Office Locations
1
Rhode Island Hospital593 Eddy St, Providence, RI 02903 Directions (401) 444-5055Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
2
Foundation Neurology10 Prospect St Ste 302, Nashua, NH 03060 Directions (603) 577-5300
Hospital Affiliations
- Rhode Island Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I absolutely love Dr. Cutting, she has a wonderful manner with patients and family, she has always really listened to our concerns and goes above and beyond to get answers. Very kind woman, I highly recommend her!!
About Dr. Shawna Cutting, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- English, Spanish
- 1992964548
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
- Vascular Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cutting accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cutting has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cutting has seen patients for Stroke, Headache and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cutting on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cutting speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Cutting. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cutting.
