Dr. Shawna De Graff Roberson, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Shawna De Graff Roberson, DO
Dr. Shawna De Graff Roberson, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Arvada, CO.
Dr. De Graff Roberson's Office Locations
Family Health Care Center12001 W 63RD PL, Arvada, CO 80004 Directions (303) 423-1360
Hospital Affiliations
- Lutheran Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I love that she doesn't immediately jump to medications to solve issues. I have rarely had an issue getting an appointment.
About Dr. Shawna De Graff Roberson, DO
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
- English
- 1265823256
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. De Graff Roberson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. De Graff Roberson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. De Graff Roberson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. De Graff Roberson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Graff Roberson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De Graff Roberson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De Graff Roberson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.