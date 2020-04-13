Dr. Shawna Hughes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hughes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shawna Hughes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Shawna Hughes, MD
Dr. Shawna Hughes, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They graduated from St. George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Hughes works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Hughes' Office Locations
-
1
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Westchester - OBGYN1250 Waters Place Suite 1206, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions
-
2
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Westchester - OBGYN141 South Central Ave Suite 205, Hartsdale, NY 10530 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hughes?
Dr. Hughes was always very kind and helpful during my checkups with her, I would highly recommend.
About Dr. Shawna Hughes, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1851682512
Education & Certifications
- University at Buffalo - State University of New York
- St. George's University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hughes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hughes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hughes works at
Dr. Hughes has seen patients for Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hughes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hughes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hughes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hughes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hughes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.