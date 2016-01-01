Dr. Newman accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shawna Newman, MD
Dr. Shawna Newman, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
Lenox Hill Hospital100 E 77th St, New York, NY 10075
Hallowell Center117 W 72nd St Fl 3, New York, NY 10023
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Shawna Newman, MD
Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
18 years of experience
English
1679721385
CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Dr. Newman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Newman has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Newman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3.
