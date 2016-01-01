Overview

Dr. Shawna Reigel, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Woodbury, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from St Louis U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Inspira Medical Center Woodbury.



Dr. Reigel works at South Jersey Family Medicine Associates in Woodbury, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.