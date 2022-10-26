Dr. Wall has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shawna Wall, MD
Overview of Dr. Shawna Wall, MD
Dr. Shawna Wall, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio.
Dr. Wall's Office Locations
Wiseman Office3903 Wiseman Blvd Ste 300, San Antonio, TX 78251 Directions (210) 426-3663Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 7940 Floyd Curl Dr Ste 301, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 615-8585
- 3 12850 Bandera Rd, Helotes, TX 78023 Directions (210) 233-7000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've had to have several visits. Staff is easy to work with and priorities patient needs. Dr. Wall is on point and will explain as much or as little as you would like. She loves to educate you about your condition/ procedure. I felt like I was in very caring hands.
About Dr. Shawna Wall, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1396027884
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wall has seen patients for Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wall speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Wall. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.