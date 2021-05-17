See All General Surgeons in Fairfax, VA
Dr. Shawna Willey, MD

General Surgery
4.4 (12)
Call for new patient details
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Shawna Willey, MD

Dr. Shawna Willey, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of Ia Roy J & L Carver Com and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital and Inova Fairfax Hospital.

Dr. Willey works at Inova Medical Group-General Surgery in Fairfax, VA with other offices in Chevy Chase, MD and Mc Lean, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Willey's Office Locations

    Inova Schar Cancer Institute
    8081 Innovation Park Dr, Fairfax, VA 22031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 472-4724
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    MedStar Womens Specialty Center at Chevy Chase
    5454 Wisconsin Ave Ste 1225, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (202) 444-0241
    7601 Lewinsville Rd Ste 450, Mc Lean, VA 22102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (202) 295-0560

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
  • Inova Fairfax Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intraoperative Radiation Therapy (IORT) Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 17, 2021
    Dr. Willey and her team provided the best care possible in my opinion. She and her team took great care to explain my breast cancer and fully explain treatment options. They provided the much needed confidence and understanding I needed to feel comfortable with the surgery from start to finish. I felt great before, during and after surgery. All said I cannot imagine a better experience and outcome! I would highly recommend Dr. Willey - she is absolutely the best!
    Donna — May 17, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Shawna Willey, MD
    About Dr. Shawna Willey, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 41 years of experience
    • English
    • 1619976792
    Education & Certifications

    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
    • University of Ia Roy J & L Carver Com
