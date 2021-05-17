Overview of Dr. Shawna Willey, MD

Dr. Shawna Willey, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of Ia Roy J & L Carver Com and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital and Inova Fairfax Hospital.



Dr. Willey works at Inova Medical Group-General Surgery in Fairfax, VA with other offices in Chevy Chase, MD and Mc Lean, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.