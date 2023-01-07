Dr. Shawndeep Tung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shawndeep Tung, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Shawndeep Tung, MD
Dr. Shawndeep Tung, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach, Orange Coast Medical Center and Saddleback Medical Center.
Dr. Tung works at
Dr. Tung's Office Locations
MemorialCare Medical Group - Orange230 S Main St Ste 100, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (877) 696-3622
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tung was very thorough and thoughtful in his interaction with my Mom.
About Dr. Shawndeep Tung, MD
- Oncology
- 6 years of experience
- English
- 1992077473
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
