Overview of Dr. Shawnette Saddler, MD

Dr. Shawnette Saddler, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs and Broward Health North.



Dr. Saddler works at Bh Physicians Coral Springs in Coral Springs, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.