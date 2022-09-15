Dr. Shay Dean, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dean is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shay Dean, MD
Overview of Dr. Shay Dean, MD
Dr. Shay Dean, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with Southern California Hospital At Hollywood.
Dr. Dean's Office Locations
-
1
Dean Plastic Surgery Associates13345 W Washington Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90066 Directions (310) 860-0646
-
2
Dean Plastic Surgery Associates4644 Lincoln Blvd Ste 500, Marina Del Rey, CA 90292 Directions (310) 860-0646
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern California Hospital At Hollywood
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Health Net
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
The office is nice and clean. The staff is friendly. But Dr Dean is amazing. He will answer your question and tell you what he is about to do to make your body beautiful
About Dr. Shay Dean, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1942358965
Education & Certifications
- UNC Hosps
- Shands University Fl
- Univ of MI Med Sch
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dean has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dean accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dean has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dean speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Dean. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dean.
