Overview of Dr. Shay Dean, MD

Dr. Shay Dean, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with Southern California Hospital At Hollywood.



Dr. Dean works at Dean Plastic Surgery Associates in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Marina Del Rey, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.