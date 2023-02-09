Dr. Shay Fish, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fish is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shay Fish, DPM
Overview of Dr. Shay Fish, DPM
Dr. Shay Fish, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD DE IBEROAMIRICA (UNIBE) / ESCUELA DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital and Peterson Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Fish works at
Dr. Fish's Office Locations
-
1
Progressive Podiatry Centers PA5282 Medical Dr Ste 260, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 616-0819
-
2
Hill Country Foot Surgeons P.A.420 Water St Ste 107, Kerrville, TX 78028 Directions (830) 895-3400
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
- Peterson Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fish?
Follow-up visit after ingrown toenail surgery.
About Dr. Shay Fish, DPM
- Podiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1134217516
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSIDAD DE IBEROAMIRICA (UNIBE) / ESCUELA DE MEDICINA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fish has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fish accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fish works at
Dr. Fish has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision, Foot Sprain and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fish on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fish speaks Spanish.
156 patients have reviewed Dr. Fish. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fish.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fish, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fish appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.