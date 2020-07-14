Overview of Dr. Shaya Taghechian, MD

Dr. Shaya Taghechian, MD is an Urology Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital, Northside Hospital Cherokee and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.



Dr. Taghechian works at Georgia Urology in Marietta, GA with other offices in Woodstock, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.