Dr. Shaya Taghechian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taghechian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shaya Taghechian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Shaya Taghechian, MD
Dr. Shaya Taghechian, MD is an Urology Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital, Northside Hospital Cherokee and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
Dr. Taghechian works at
Dr. Taghechian's Office Locations
-
1
Georgia Urology790 Church St NE Ste 430, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 720-7246
-
2
Georgia Urology900 Towne Lake Pkwy Ste 200, Woodstock, GA 30189 Directions (678) 494-9201
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Cherokee
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- One Call Care Management
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Taghechian?
I have been seeing Dr. Taghechian since before 2014. She is the sweetest kindest most patient Doctor. I have repeat UTI's and she works with me and my complaints. She's awesome. If I could I would give her all the stars in the sky. It's too bad I can't say the same for her office staff. And I'm not talking about clerical. Her medical staff that she must depend on, show no compassion in her absence. I'll just say that I was told that she (staff) would call in medication to ease pain at 4:50pm. I checked 2 pharmacy's 2 times . They close at 8pm. No meds.
About Dr. Shaya Taghechian, MD
- Urology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1053612101
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Emory University
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taghechian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taghechian accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taghechian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taghechian works at
Dr. Taghechian has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taghechian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Taghechian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taghechian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taghechian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taghechian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.