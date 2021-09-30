Dr. Shayan Alam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shayan Alam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shayan Alam, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Prescott, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from KAISER PERMANENTE MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Yavapai Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Alam works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Yavapai Surgical PC810 Ainsworth Dr Ste A, Prescott, AZ 86301 Directions (928) 771-5548
Hospital Affiliations
- Yavapai Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alam?
Very professional! Dr. Alam has performed significant procedures on me several times. I will return to him, as required. I highly recommend him. I was surprised to read a few negative comments about this very good doctor. FYI, I've had over 40-50 major and minor surgeries. Thus, I've learned enough about medicine to know how to "rate" a doctor. The fact I will return to him should mean something. Thomas (Tom) Michael Rutherford, Sr. (Prescott, AZ) 29 Sep 2021
About Dr. Shayan Alam, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1780654988
Education & Certifications
- KAISER PERMANENTE MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alam has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alam works at
Dr. Alam has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulosis, Intestinal, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Alam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.