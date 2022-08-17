See All Gastroenterologists in Seattle, WA
Dr. Shayan Irani, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Shayan Irani, MD

Gastroenterology
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Shayan Irani, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from Seth Gs Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.

Dr. Irani works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Mason Medical Center
    1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Ratings & Reviews

4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Irani?

Aug 17, 2022
Dr Irani is a fantastic doctor. He is responsive, caring, patient, kind and is very knowledgeable. His fellow doctors, nurses and staff give him high praises for his abilities. He has performed procedures on me that I would not want anyone other than him to do.
Matt — Aug 17, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Shayan Irani, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Shayan Irani, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Irani to family and friends

Dr. Irani's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Irani

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Shayan Irani, MD.

About Dr. Shayan Irani, MD

Specialties
  • Gastroenterology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1821204488
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Seth Gs Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • Virginia Mason Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Shayan Irani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Irani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Irani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Irani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Irani works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Irani’s profile.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Irani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Irani.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Irani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Irani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.