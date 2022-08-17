Dr. Shayan Irani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Irani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shayan Irani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shayan Irani, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from Seth Gs Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.
Dr. Irani works at
Locations
-
1
Virginia Mason Medical Center1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Irani?
Dr Irani is a fantastic doctor. He is responsive, caring, patient, kind and is very knowledgeable. His fellow doctors, nurses and staff give him high praises for his abilities. He has performed procedures on me that I would not want anyone other than him to do.
About Dr. Shayan Irani, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- Male
- 1821204488
Education & Certifications
- Seth Gs Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Irani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Irani using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Irani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Irani works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Irani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Irani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Irani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Irani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.