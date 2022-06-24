Dr. Shayan Izaddoost, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Izaddoost is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shayan Izaddoost, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR COLL OF MED|Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center, CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Houston Methodist Hospital and The Woman's Hospital of Texas.
Dr. Izaddoost's Office Locations
Memorial Plastic Surgery Group8731 Katy Fwy Ste 500, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 347-4085Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Memorial Plastic Surgery450 W Medical Center Blvd Ste 202, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (713) 347-4086
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- The Woman's Hospital of Texas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Took me from A-Z in the process of breast reconstruction. Pushed me through the healing process and would let me quit. Amazing with patient and family.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Baylor Coll Medicine|Baylor College Of Medicine Plastic Surgery
- BAYLOR COLL OF MED|Baylor College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Izaddoost has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Izaddoost accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Izaddoost has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Izaddoost speaks Persian and Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Izaddoost. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Izaddoost.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Izaddoost, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Izaddoost appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.