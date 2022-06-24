See All Plastic Surgeons in Houston, TX
Dr. Shayan Izaddoost, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.7 (28)
Map Pin Small Houston, TX
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Shayan Izaddoost, MD

Dr. Shayan Izaddoost, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR COLL OF MED|Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center, CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Houston Methodist Hospital and The Woman's Hospital of Texas.

Dr. Izaddoost works at Memorial Plastic Surgery in Houston, TX with other offices in Webster, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Izaddoost's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Plastic Surgery Group
    8731 Katy Fwy Ste 500, Houston, TX 77024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 347-4085
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Memorial Plastic Surgery
    450 W Medical Center Blvd Ste 202, Webster, TX 77598 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 347-4086

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
  • CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Houston Methodist Hospital
  • The Woman's Hospital of Texas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Reduction
Breast Reconstruction
Wound Repair
Breast Reduction
Breast Reconstruction
Wound Repair

Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 24, 2022
    Took me from A-Z in the process of breast reconstruction. Pushed me through the healing process and would let me quit. Amazing with patient and family.
    A.J. Laird — Jun 24, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Shayan Izaddoost, MD
    About Dr. Shayan Izaddoost, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    20 years of experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian and Spanish
    1457599706
    • 1457599706
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Baylor Coll Medicine|Baylor College Of Medicine Plastic Surgery
    Medical Education
    • BAYLOR COLL OF MED|Baylor College Of Medicine
