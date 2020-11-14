Dr. Shayan Shirazian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shirazian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shayan Shirazian, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Shayan Shirazian, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in New York, NY.
CUIMC/Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic622 West 168th Street, New York, NY 10032 Directions
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I’ve been seeing Dr. Shirazian for more than 3year. Excellent doctor very knowledgeable. Has always answered my E-Mails . And does not rush my office visits. Or at present my video conferencing. Very pleased with his recommendations and treatment.
- Nephrology
- English
- Nephrology
Dr. Shirazian has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shirazian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shirazian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.