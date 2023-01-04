Dr. Shayhira Herrera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herrera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shayhira Herrera, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shayhira Herrera, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Cape Coral, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Holyoke Medical Center.
Dr. Herrera works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Millennium Physician Group1528 Del Prado Blvd S, Cape Coral, FL 33990 Directions (239) 458-3338
-
2
Hmc Endocrinology and Diabetes Center10 Hospital Dr Ste 104, Holyoke, MA 01040 Directions (413) 534-2820
-
3
Millennium Physician Group13813 METRO PKWY, Fort Myers, FL 33912 Directions (239) 936-1343Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Holyoke Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Herrera?
She listen and was right to the point with my father in law. Which we liked. If you can't handle the truth and the forward Ness then she's not for you. She seems to only want is best for you.
About Dr. Shayhira Herrera, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1750678520
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Herrera has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Herrera accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Herrera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Herrera works at
Dr. Herrera has seen patients for Diabetic Polyneuropathy, Polyneuropathy and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Herrera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Herrera speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Herrera. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herrera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herrera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herrera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.