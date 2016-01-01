Overview of Dr. Shayla Bergmann, MD

Dr. Shayla Bergmann, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Georgia Regents U, Medical College and is affiliated with MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital and MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Bergmann works at MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Sickle Cell Disease and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.