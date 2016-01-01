Dr. Shayla Bergmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bergmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shayla Bergmann, MD
Dr. Shayla Bergmann, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Georgia Regents U, Medical College and is affiliated with MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital and MUSC Health University Medical Center.
MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital10 McClennan Banks Dr # MSC915, Charleston, SC 29401 Directions
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Female
- Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
- Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
- Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
- Georgia Regents U, Medical College
- MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Dr. Bergmann has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bergmann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bergmann using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bergmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bergmann has seen patients for Sickle Cell Disease and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bergmann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bergmann speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bergmann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bergmann.
