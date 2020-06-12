Dr. Shayne Skarda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Skarda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shayne Skarda, MD
Overview
Dr. Shayne Skarda, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Longview, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall.

Locations
Gsps Gastroenterology Pllc701 E Marshall Ave Ste 200, Longview, TX 75601 Directions (903) 236-2222Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Skarda?
I have full confidence in Dr. Skarda. Dr. Skarda treats me for gastro problems associated with liver disease. As a new patient a couple of years ago, he performed multiple tests to determine and verify the extent of my liver disease and gastro related problems. He listens, but does sometimes forget what he said on previous visits - but who among us can remember everything all the time! I recommend him highly.
About Dr. Shayne Skarda, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Tex Hlth Sci Ctr
- U New Mex
- University of New Mexico School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Skarda has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Skarda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Skarda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Skarda has seen patients for Constipation, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Skarda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Skarda. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Skarda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Skarda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Skarda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.