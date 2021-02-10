See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Dallas, TX
Dr. Shayzreen Roshanravan, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.4 (28)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Shayzreen Roshanravan, MD

Dr. Shayzreen Roshanravan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano.

Dr. Roshanravan works at Texas Urogynecology Associates in Dallas, TX with other offices in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Roshanravan's Office Locations

    Texas Urogynecology Associates
    4501 Swiss Ave, Dallas, TX 75204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 820-8700
    Texas Urogynecology Associates
    4700 Dexter Dr Ste 400, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 596-3242

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Atrophic Vaginitis
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Feb 10, 2021
    Dr Roshanravan is down right awesome. Yes it does take some time to see her but you will be so glad you did. She did an excellent job on my complicated surgery. She listens. After explaining all options she supports your decision and the rest is Awsome.
    Gwen — Feb 10, 2021
    Dr. Shayzreen Roshanravan, MD
    About Dr. Shayzreen Roshanravan, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1861502627
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shayzreen Roshanravan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roshanravan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Roshanravan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Roshanravan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Roshanravan has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roshanravan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Roshanravan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roshanravan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roshanravan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roshanravan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.