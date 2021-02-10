Dr. Shayzreen Roshanravan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roshanravan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shayzreen Roshanravan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano.
Texas Urogynecology Associates4501 Swiss Ave, Dallas, TX 75204 Directions (214) 820-8700
Texas Urogynecology Associates4700 Dexter Dr Ste 400, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 596-3242
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Roshanravan is down right awesome. Yes it does take some time to see her but you will be so glad you did. She did an excellent job on my complicated surgery. She listens. After explaining all options she supports your decision and the rest is Awsome.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1861502627
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
Dr. Roshanravan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roshanravan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roshanravan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roshanravan has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roshanravan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Roshanravan speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Roshanravan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roshanravan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roshanravan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roshanravan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.