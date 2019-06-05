Overview

Dr. Shaz Siddiqi, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.



Dr. Siddiqi works at Wilson Medical Associates LLC in Rockville, MD with other offices in Laurel, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.