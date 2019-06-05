Dr. Shaz Siddiqi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siddiqi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shaz Siddiqi, MD
Overview
Dr. Shaz Siddiqi, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Dr. Siddiqi works at
Locations
-
1
Wilson Medical Associates LLC9210 Corporate Blvd Ste 440, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (800) 287-2829Monday10:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:30am - 2:00pmWednesday11:00am - 6:30pmFriday7:30am - 2:00pm
-
2
Shaz Siddiqi MD13900 Laurel Lakes Ave Ste 210, Laurel, MD 20707 Directions (703) 938-3900
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Siddiqi?
Excellent professional. Knowledgeable, personable and ethical.
About Dr. Shaz Siddiqi, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1093750796
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Siddiqi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Siddiqi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Siddiqi works at
Dr. Siddiqi has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and Animal Allergies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Siddiqi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Siddiqi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siddiqi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siddiqi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siddiqi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.