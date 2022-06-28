Dr. Shazaan Hushmendy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hushmendy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shazaan Hushmendy, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Shazaan Hushmendy, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Plainview, NY. They completed their fellowship with Adult Reconstruction Surgery At Lenox Hill Hospital
Central Orthopedic Group651 Old Country Rd Ste 200, Plainview, NY 11803 Directions (516) 681-8822
- Mercy Medical Center
- Mount Sinai South Nassau
- Plainview Hospital
- Saint Joseph Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Dr. Hushmeny did a total right hip replacement on me, he did a fantastic job, I’m feeling so much better and he’s one of the nicest people you’ll ever meet!!!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- Adult Reconstruction Surgery At Lenox Hill Hospital
- Orthopedic Surgery At Albany Medical Center
- Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
Central Orthopedic Group
