Overview of Dr. Shazia Khan, MD

Dr. Shazia Khan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bloomingdale, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio Medical College - Toledo and is affiliated with Loyola University Medical Center, Macneal Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.



Dr. Khan works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group in Bloomingdale, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.