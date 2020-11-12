See All Podiatrists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Shazia Amar, DPM

Podiatry
3.7 (15)
Map Pin Small Brooklyn, NY
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Shazia Amar, DPM

Dr. Shazia Amar, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. 

Dr. Amar works at Internal Medicine in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Bunion and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Amar's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Internal Medicine
    1910 Nostrand Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Shazia Amar, DPM

    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, Polish, Russian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1336164649
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shazia Amar, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Amar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Amar accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Amar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Amar has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Bunion and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Amar speaks French, Polish, Russian and Spanish.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Amar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

