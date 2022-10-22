Overview of Dr. Shazia Bashir, MD

Dr. Shazia Bashir, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center.



Dr. Bashir works at UF Health Women's Center - Springhill in Gainesville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.