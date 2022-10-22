Dr. Shazia Bashir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bashir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shazia Bashir, MD
Overview of Dr. Shazia Bashir, MD
Dr. Shazia Bashir, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center.
Dr. Bashir's Office Locations
UF Health Women's Center - Springhill4037 NW 86th Ter, Gainesville, FL 32606 Directions (352) 265-6200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
UF Health Women's Center - Medical Plaza1549 Gale Lemerand Dr # 4, Gainesville, FL 32610 Directions (352) 265-8200
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Shands UF Health emergency room for a kidney stone and they found a mass on my ovary. I was referred to Dr. Bashir’s office, who got me in immediately and fortunately there was a cancellation and my hysterectomy was performed the next day. Dr. Bashir, her residents, and her staff could not have been better. They were all kind, compassionate, understanding, and explained the process to me every step of the way. In my book Dr. Bashir is a top surgeon and top in her field, and I would recommend her to anyone! Thank you Dr. Bashir!
About Dr. Shazia Bashir, MD
- Oncology
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cornell & Columbia
- Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
- Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
- Boston University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bashir has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bashir accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bashir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bashir has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bashir on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Bashir. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bashir.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bashir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bashir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.