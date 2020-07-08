Dr. Basit has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shazia Basit, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Shazia Basit, MD
Dr. Shazia Basit, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SIND / LIAQUAT MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Basit's Office Locations
Metrocare Services4645 Samuell Blvd, Dallas, TX 75228 Directions (214) 275-7393
Metrocare Sevices1350 N Westmoreland Rd, Dallas, TX 75211 Directions (214) 743-6159
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I've seen her for several years and she is very understanding and has always listened to my concerns. One of the best psychiatrists I've had.
About Dr. Shazia Basit, MD
- Psychiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1649462219
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SIND / LIAQUAT MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Basit accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Basit has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Basit has seen patients for Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder, Schizoaffective Disorder and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Basit on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Basit. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Basit.
